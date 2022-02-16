Special compound rates for traffic offenders from Feb 16-June 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is offering traffic offenders special compound rates for 2022 from today until June 30, in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day (Feb 1) and Golden Jubilee of Kuala Lumpur City (1972-2022) commemoration.

In a statement today, DBKL said the special rates covered unpaid traffic compound notices and scheduled rates for offences based on the general offence compound notices.

However, this initiative for special rates does not apply to the blacklisted offenders and general offences that are not in the scheduled rates.

The public can take advantage of the special rates offered by checking and paying through all DBKL payment counters as well as Pos Malaysia counters nationwide.

Checks and payments can also be made online via the MOBIS-DBKL application or JomPAY through the banking application. - Bernama