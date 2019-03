KUALA LUMPUR: Front line staff of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) must have the ABCC package, namely smart appearance (appearance), positive behavior (behavior), effective communication (communication) and competency (competency).

In a statement today, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said the package aimed to ensure the delivery of the best services to every customer particularly the taxpayers.

He said the merger of all the positive criteria could form a front line team of quality and excellence which was certain to raise the performance in the collection of revenue for national development.

“The front line staff must manage the perception among tax payers and the public. The role of the IRB in managing the Cost of Living Aid Programme and the Special Program For Voluntary Disclosure (PKPS) also called for wisdom for every staff so that the intention of the government to help the people was not misinterpreted,”he said.

He said this when opening the symposium “Customer Care Officer (CCO)” in Kuching, Sarawak. Almost 80 representatives of IRB front liners nationwide attended the symposium. — Bernama