Special Cuti-Cuti Malaysia packages for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia with the support of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board Employee Union (MTPB Employee Union) and Cuepacs today launched a special package for civil servants in conjunction with Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign.

The package, which is part of the short term recovery plan in the effort to further increase the promotion of the domestic tourism sector within the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, is aimed at appreciating the efforts and services rendered by the civil servants, especially when the country is facing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said Tourism Malaysia had mobilised industry players including tour agencies, hotels and tour operators to participate in the campaign by introducing packages covering tourism products within the federal capital.

“I hope this package will be expanded to other districts and states in the future,” she said in her speech when launching the package here.

Eleven participating agencies have come up with holiday promotions such as 3 Days 2 Nights and 2 Days 1 Night holiday packages featuring 5 and 4 star hotels around the city centre, Selangor as well as Genting Highlands from prices as low as RM120 per person, she said.

In addition to offers on accommodations, she added that civil servants could look forward to a selection of exciting tour products for day or walk-in tourists with rebates of up to 30 per cent.

Free 5,000 Kuala Lumpur city tour Hop On Hop Off bus tickets, hotel stays as well as entrance tickets with discounts of up to 60 per cent are some of the added value offers in the special packages.

The package is available for booking until Sept 30, 2020 and the validity period is until Dec 31, 2020. To obtain it, civil servants only need to show their passes that indicate their employment in the public service sector at selected tour agencies.

Those in the public service are also encouraged to seize this opportunity, especially with the personal tax relief of up to RM1,000 for domestic travelling expenses until Dec 31, 2021 under the Penjana stimulus package.

For more information on the packages, visit Tourism Malaysia’s official website at www.malaysia.travel.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said it was estimated that RM3 billion in revenue could be generated through the programme within a year.

He said domestic tourists would spend more locally which will boost the country’s economy.

“Currently, we have 1.2 million civil servants, we also have retired civil servants who would travel and contributing to domestic tourism,“ he said.-Bernama