Special EC meeting on Aug 24 to fix Pelangai by-election dates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Thursday (Aug 24) to fix key dates for the Pelangai state by-election in Pahang.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the by-election was necessitated by the casual vacancy in the seat caused by the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun on Aug 17.

“The special meeting will discuss important dates for the Pelangai state by-election, such as dates for issuance of writ of election, nomination of candidates, and polling, the electoral rolls to be used and other preparations for conducting the by-election,” he said.

He said the meeting would be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh and a press conference would be held after that.

Ikmalrudin said EC had been officially notified by Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin about the Pelangai seat vacancy.

“In line with Chapter IV Article 26 (5) of the Laws of Constitution of Pahang Government, the casual vacancy of state seat N.36 Pelangai in Pahang needs to be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy was determined by EC,” he said.

Johari was among 10 people killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed onto the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam last Thursday. -Bernama