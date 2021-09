PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is providing a two-way communication channel between its frontliners and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to ensure the frontliners’ work momentum is at its best.

Khairy said the frontliners can contact him via a special email at menteri@moh.gov.my if they faced any problems.

“I want direct reports on problems on the front line, it is also to provide a direct communication between me and the frontliners,” he told Bernama in a special interview on MOH’s 100-day KPI target under his administration.

On other KPIs, Khairy said MOH would also impose taxes on more types of sweetened beverages to broaden the taxation coverage.

In July 2019, the government began implementing sugar tax on sweetened beverages, an excise tax of 40 sen a litre on soft drinks containing sugar or sugar-based sweeteners over five grammes for every 100 millilitres.

Khairy said MOH would also set up a committee to tackle the problem of children with stunted growth in the country.

Stunting is the inability to grow normally as a result of consuming imbalanced food in their daily diet for a long period of time.

MOH said the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) recorded that the number of stunted children had risen to 21.8 per cent in 2019 compared to 20.7 per cent or 503,723 children in 2016.- Bernama