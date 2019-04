GEORGE TOWN: A Special Emergency Response Committee will be set up to monitor infrastructure projects under the Penang Transport Masterplan (PTMP), especially in ensuring the implementation of the Emergency Response Plan for the project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the detailed Emergency Response Plan in the construction phase and the operation of the project would be prepared to safeguard the interests of the public in terms of safety, health and environment which might be affected by accidents or natural disasters.

“The plan is being prepared in line with the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, and it will include several possible incidents during the implementation of the project, such as equipment damage, human error or natural disasters,” he said in reply to Ong Khan Lee (PH-Kebun Bunga) at the State Assembly sitting, here today.

Ong had wanted to know the state government’s risk management and emergency response plan for the implementation of mega projects in the state, such as the PTMP.

Chow said the plan would also give priority and emphasis to the protection of life, public health, environment and natural resources, socio-economy and culture, as well as public and private properties.

The Chief Minister said the Special Emergency Response Committee would be working closely with the existing enforcement authorities, such as the Department of Environment, the Occupational Safety and Health Department, the Fire and Rescue Department, the police, hospital, local authorities and other relevant technical agencies.

The PTMP is the state government’s RM46 billion project, to address the worsening traffic congestion on Penang island. It includes an undersea tunnel, highways, an LRT, monorail and an extensive bus service statewide. — Bernama