Special fund for local films that promote patriotism, unity: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: The government will soon establish a fund for the production of local films that promote patriotism and unity, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the original soundtrack and trailer of the film, ‘Seratus’ here today, Annuar said for that purpose, he has held discussions with the Finance Ministry for a RM50 million allocation.

“I feel film industry practitioners must be helped further, and not just (rely on) only the Digital Content Grant (DKD) and FIMI (Film In Malaysia Incentive) as we want to encourage the production of various film genres and promote the works of those with the creative ideas,” he said.

Acknowledging the fact that film production costs can be very high, Annuar said the filmmaking fraternity must be assisted and supported from the earliest stages of their projects to ensure they are of quality and comparable with foreign films.

“I am trying to explore the possibility to make something more flexible, so Finas (National Film Development Corporation) can select films that should be given support (in special grants),” he said.

Besides funds, Annuar said whether local films would be successful or not would largely depend on the acting, script and marketing strategy.

“I believe the local film industry can be elevated to a higher level on the condition that the producers and parties involved are ready to do something out of the ordinary,” he said.

On the 32nd Malaysian Film Festival to be held in Melaka on Dec 2, Annuar said the event has so far attracted entries from 17 production companies abroad.

“There will of course be foreign film producers and directors attending, so this will be a meeting place between them and local film industry practitioners,” he said. - Bernama