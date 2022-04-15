Special grant increment should come with good delivery system: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: The increase in the federal government special grant for Sabah needs to be implemented together with a more effective delivery system to ensure the fund can be fully utilised for the development of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix).

He said the special grant increment would not be meaningful if the delivery system remained at the old notch as it could result in the planned development programmes to be stunted.

“I would like to reiterate the call for Sabah to be given full autonomy to manage the fund for the development of the state. Let us manage it because locals are more aware of their needs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Bung Moktar also welcomed the increase in the special grant payment to the state by the federal government, describing that the fourfold increment from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million beginning this year, as good news for the people of Sabah.

“Of course we appreciate and are grateful to the federal government because through the increment, more development programmes can be implemented for the benefit and wellbeing of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, in a joint statement today, said the new special grant for Sabah has been increased by 4.7 times from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million for 2022. — Bernama