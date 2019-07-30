Special guidelines introduced for durian cultivation at sloping areas

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Department of Agriculture has announced 10 special guidelines that allow durian to be cultivated at below 30° slope areas to be sustainable with minimal environmental impact.

Its director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali said the new guidelines would allow durian farmers on the hill slopes to grow durians above 25° slopes according to specified conditions.

“We do not want agriculture to be labelled as an environmental pest and a source of catastrophe, as precipitation of rivers and lakes which cause it to be shallow, water catchment dam filled with mud, flash floods and landslides.

“So we took a proactive step by launching special guidelines to the development of durian plants in sloped land in handling land erosion problems,“ he said yesterday.

He said the guidelines would also protect the ecosystem towards sustainable agriculture as durian is one of the country’s new sources of wealth and the guidelines would be read in accordance to the States’ Local Plan with enforcement activities carried by the local council as well as the state and district planning authorities.

Meanwhile, Jamal said guidelines would be expanded for the cultivation of other fruits. — Bernama