GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) will hold a special interview session to replace the existing pre-marriage course for Muslims during the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its director Zulkifli Long said applications for the special interview session could be made at the district religious offices from June 5 and the method would be applied for up to six months after CMCO is lifted.

“Each applicant will be given a book similar to the pre-marriage course and during the interview they will be asked questions based on the book,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Applicants can call the Timur Laut district religious office at 04-261 2976 / 011-1144 2317, Barat daya (04-866 8525 / 011-377 7363), Seberang Perai Utara (04-575 1182 / 011-5534 7577), Seberang Perai Tengah (04-5386451 / 019-4162611) and Seberang Perai Selatan (04-582 1001 / 013-924 3767) for more information.