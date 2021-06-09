Special meeting of Malay Rulers at Istana Negara on June 16

KUALA LUMPUR: A Special Meeting of Malay Rulers will be held at Istana Negara on June 16.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the meeting, to be held upon the consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, would discuss the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and its implementation during the emergency period.

“The Special Meeting of Malay Rulers is His Majesty’s initiative and will be chaired by the King himself,” he said in a statement here today.

On Jan 12, Al-Sultan Abdullah proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced up to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The Special Meeting of Malay Rulers is the second to be held at Istana Negara since Al-Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on Jan 31, 2019.

The first meeting was held on Oct 25 last year. — Bernama