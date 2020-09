KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) is scheduled to deliver a special message on the current Covid-19 situation tonight.

The message will be broadcast live via several channels including Bernama TV and RTM at 8 pm.

The matter was shared by Muhyiddin in his official Facebook site today.

The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) enters its 181st day today and it is the 97th day for the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO). -Bernama