Special MKN meeting to discuss interstate travel — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposal to allow travelling across states for those who have completed the second dose of vaccination will be discussed in detail in a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ismail Sabri said so far there was no comprehensive discussion on the advantages and incentives (to allow interstate travel) for parties after they have completed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

“So I think maybe more people would register for the vaccine (if it is a condition to travel locally and abroad). Now many are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

“If so, (allowing interstate travel after the second vaccine dose), will encourage more to sign up,” he said after launching the first Tarantula, a high mobility armoured vehicle 4x4 (HMAV4x4) in Malaysia at Wisma Perwira Tentera Darat, Sungai Besi Camp, here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported as saying that individuals who had completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination, maybe allowed to travel across states and they may even be able to travel overseas. — Bernama