KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide special rooms complete with Internet facilities for MPs to rest when the Dewan Rakyat is in session.

It is expected to be completed by March of next year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the facility, which is an additional perk, is under construction in the new Parliament annex building.

“I have been informed the facility will be completed in March. I am inviting all to look at the facilities next week.

“Every MP will be given a room with shared facilities such as Internet while the opposition head will also be given a special room,” he said when replying a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) during question time at Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad wanted to know when the annex Parliament building and its facilities would be ready, as MPs are complaining of tiredness and could not attend Dewan Rakyat sittings. - Bernama