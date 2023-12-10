Special Op Dadu: 1,871 individuals arrested nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,871 individuals were arrested under the Special Op Dadu aimed at eradicating online gambling and illegal lottery activities that were carried out nationwide from Sept 22 to Oct 5.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that, during the same period, a total of 1,785 raids were carried out nationwide to curb the illegal activities.

“In the two-week operation, police seized cash, computer equipment and mobile phones worth RM513,025 for online gambling and RM679,816 for illegal lottery activities,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman yesterday.

He said 1,599 men and 312 women aged between 20 and 60 were arrested and police are investigating the cases under Sections 4A (a) and 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“As of Oct 5, a total of 382 investigation papers involving online gambling and illegal lottery were solved and charged in court. A total of 1,362 investigation papers are still under probe while 43 investigation papers have been categorised as no further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Malaysians who were rescued by Peruvian police in Lima, Mohd Shuhaily said they are working together with Wisma Putra to identify the individuals involved.

“So far, we (the police) still do not know what the authorities in Peru will do next and Wisma Putra is making efforts to bring them home as soon as possible,” he said.

On Saturday (Oct 7), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 43 Malaysians who were victims of human trafficking by a Macau Scam syndicate were rescued during a Peruvian police raid on a house in La Molina, Lima. - Bernama