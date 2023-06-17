Special packages await visitors to discover PKNS 2023 campaign in Antara Gapi

KUALA LUMPUR: Special packages await prospective Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) property buyers at the Discover PKNS 2023 event held in Antara Gapi, Serendah, near here, for two days beginning today.

PKNS deputy chief executive officer (Property Development) Md Kamarzan Md Rais said among the packages available was an interior design package that includes Samsung household products worth RM50,000 for selected units.

“Also available to all prospective PKNS home buyers is a financing package for the transfer of ownership and covering the cost of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA), and they only need to come to the Discover PKNS 2023 event to make a reservation to own their ideal home.

“As such, do come and visit us to enjoy the discounts and packages offered,” he told reporters after the Discover PKNS 2023 Campaign launch ceremony today.

The projects that come with a special package in conjunction with the Discover PKNS 2023 event are double storey semi-detached houses under the Cassia project, which have a built-up area of 2,375 square feet and a starting price of RM731,000, and the Azhara project, with a built-up area of 2,796 square feet and a starting price of RM835,000.

Md Kamarzan said in addition to the modern design, the Cassia and Azhara housing projects stood out for their cosy, peaceful, and easy access via the North South Expressway and their proximity to the Serendah KTM Komuter Station.

In the meantime, he said that this year, PKNS will launch another double storey terrace house project in Antara Gapi, measuring 20’ x 65’ and 22’ x 65’.

The Discover PKNS 2023 campaign, which began on May 6 and runs until Oct 29, will be held in Kota Puteri, Gombak; Between Gapi, As Low; Selangor Cyber Valley, Cyberjaya; Shah Alam PKNS Complex; and the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

Since 1998, PKNS has been developing Antara Gapi, a 952.67-acre township with a tropical landscape theme that includes a variety of residential and commercial components and amenities.

Those interested in purchasing Azhara and Cassia units can visit the PKNS Real Estate Sales Gallery in Antara Gapi or the PKNS headquarters.

Further information can be obtained at PKNS’ website at www.pkns.com or contact 03-5022 0188 (PKNS Sales Executive) or WhatsApp at http://www.wasap.my/60109280187.-Bernama