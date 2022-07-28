Special permit needed to buy petrol, diesel exceeding 20 litres using drums, containers

PUTRAJAYA: Small-scale companies and organisations as well as individuals wanting to buy petrol and diesel from petrol stations for personal use using drums or any suitable containers in quantities exceeding 20 litres are required to apply for a special permit under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said purchases under 20 litres including emergency cases are allowed without the special permit.

He said this in a statement issued today to clarify reports in connection with the purchase of petrol and diesel using drums or containers without permission under the act.

Nanta said the Control of Supplies Act 1961 states that petrol stations must have a licence to sell petrol and diesel, adding that the petrol stations are not allowed to sell diesel and petrol of all grades except when it is filled into the original tank of the vehicle or which has been approved by the relevant agency; and parties authorised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), among others.

Nanta said those authorised to buy petrol and diesel through the special permit can use drums or any suitable containers according to the daily quantity approved.

He said among those granted the special permit are forklift drivers, those involved in the agriculture and livestock sectors, food industry operators, rural residents, users of water transportation as well as part-time fishermen (not e-nelayan card holders).

Nanta said the application for the special permit can be submitted through the Mysubsidi Special Permit system at http://permitkhas.kpdnhep.gov.my or any KPDNHEP office, and approval will be granted in less than seven days, adding that the special permit is free. — Bernama