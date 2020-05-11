Special Raya aid for civil servants, pensioners: PSD DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 to civil servants on Grade 56 and below.

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, in a circular, said the payment would be made on May 20, and pensioners would also receive aid of RM250.

Based on the circular, the 2020 special assistance is for employees still in service on May 20 and those eligible are staff on permanent, temporary and contract-based appointments as well as those on full-paid, half-paid and unpaid leave. For those attached to other agencies with separate remuneration management, the aid will be paid by their respective agencies.

“The special aid will be extended to interim teachers and drivers who are personally appointed by officers on Premier Grade B and above, and Special Grade A and above who are eligible for driver’s service but were not allocated by their departments,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib said drivers personally appointed by Members of the Administration, Judges and Judicial Commissioners based on the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 and Judges' Remuneration Act 1971 would also receive the aid

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairul Adib said daily part-time workers would also receive the RM500 assistance, provided that the contract period has been valid for at least 30 consecutive days.

Pensioners who have been reappointed based on contract-of-service and are still working on May 20 would also enjoy the RM500 aid.

“The Public Service Department will pay RM250 while the balance of RM250 will be paid by the department where the officer is currently serving,” he said. — Bernama