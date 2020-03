KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to provide special relief from duty or permission to work from home enabling department heads to manage staff suspected of Covid-19 infection, in reducing the spread of infection.

This is among the guidelines in handling issues related to the transmission of the Covid-19 infection on government premises issued by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman which was distributed to all state public services, statutory bodies and local authorities effective yesterday.

According to the guidelines, after conducting a body temperature scan on an officer, the department head can direct any Covid-19 suspected officer to undergo tests and further action depending on the test results.

If the Covid-19 test has been performed by a medical practitioner, the officer confirmed to be Covid-19 positive will be given a medical certificate and can use the medical leave entitlement.

“In addition, officers can be categorised as patient under investigation (PUI) and allowed to be absent under the monitoring and surveillance order while officers awaiting the Covid-19 test get special relief from duty until the Covid-19 test results are obtained.

“Officers certified for self quarantine at home may use the special relief of 14 days including weekly rest days, weekly off days and public holidays,“ according to the guidelines.

However, the head of department is responsible for ensuring that sufficient numbers of officers are present in their respective ministries or departments to ensure that the quality of service is not compromised, it added. — Bernama