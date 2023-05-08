Special school for poor to help eradicate hardcore poverty

KEPALA BATAS: The government’s proposal to set up special schools targeting the children of the hardcore poor has the potential to bring the group out of the shackles of poverty. Penang Matriculation College accountancy student, Fatin Najwa Zulkifli described the proposal as the start of the government to wipe out hardcore poverty in the country.

The 18-year-old student said many such students have the capability but due to family financial constraints, they did not reach their full potential.

“If there is a special school, these students will have more opportunities to pursue higher education. In addition, more human capital will be produced while talents and abilities can be uncovered,“ she said when met by Bernama after the Meet Anwar - MADANI Education session at Penang Matriculation College, today.

Earlier, at the programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government intends to establish a special school for the poor, based on the concept of a science secondary boarding school.

Meanwhile, another matriculation student, Muhammad Afiq Syed Ammer Ali believes that the government wishes to help his friends who are unable to continue their education.

“With this move, we can actually increase Malaysia’s productivity and the country’s progress because if there are many students, we can increase the country’s income,“ he said.

For Physical Science student, Arif Naufal Ahmad @ Mohamad, the establishment of the school can provide opportunities for those who are not able to receive equal treatment as students in the city.

“This can help them because each of them has the talent which can be highlighted when we open this school for the underprivileged and we can see more of them obtain the same privileges and talent as what urban students,“ he said.-Bernama