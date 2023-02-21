Special Secretariat for more effective handling of Sulu claim issues: Azalina Othman

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set up a Special Secretariat to ensure discussions and coordination of issues on claims by the purported Sulu heirs could be done in a more systematic and organised manner by all parties involved, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the Cabinet at its meeting on Feb 17 agreed to the setting up of the Special Secretariat to serve as the focal point for handling the Sulu claim issues.

Azalina Othman said she would be chairing the Special Secretariat, with the Solicitor-General II or his successor as the deputy chairman.

“Its other members are from the Foreign Ministry, Communications and Digital Ministry, National Security Council, Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, Sabah Attorney-General and local legal experts,” she said at the Ministers’ information session in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

She said the secretariat would be backed up by a war room providing support services and monitoring legal cases, international media statements, and global strategies for tackling claims by the self-proclaimed Sulu heirs.

Azalina said the government would hold a briefing on the Sulu claim issues for government and opposition MPs next week.

She reiterated that claims by the Sulu group to enforce awards including preliminary and final awards in various jurisdictions lacked a solid legal basis and merit.

She said the Malaysian government would not compromise on the country’s sovereignty and security and would continue to focus on protecting national assets from threats by foreign parties.

“The Malaysian government will not stop in its efforts to protect and preserve Malaysia’s interests, immunity and sovereignty and will continue to take the necessary measures to put a stop to the Sulu claims by using all the power, rights and resources at its disposal,” she added. - Bernama