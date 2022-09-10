Special task force not only focusing on OPR: Annuar

SEMPORNA: The Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation is not only focusing on the overnight policy rate (OPR), but also paying attention to the price of basic necessities.

Therefore, its chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s call for the special task force to be dissolved following the increase in the OPR was something far from the real facts.

“This OPR cannot be interfered with by any committee like the one created to deal with inflation...no political interference in making decisions, there is legal control, the whole world uses the same standards,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after visiting four security posts here today.

In making the call, Lim described the task force as ‘ineffective, incompetent, and irrelevant’.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) yesterday hiked the OPR for the third consecutive time this year, adding another 25 basis points to bring it to 2.5 per cent. - Bernama