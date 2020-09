PUTRAJAYA: The report from the special task force set up to address Felda issues is ready to be tabled to the Cabinet, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“It is almost completed. We are in the process of taking it to the Cabinet to discuss the matter soon,” he said, adding that the report was submitted by the task force’s chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar (pix).

Mustapa said the report was completed after several engagement sessions, including those involving Felda’s management.

He told reporters this after officiating the Economic Action Council (EAC)-United Nations (UN) roundtable discussion on Eradicating Poverty and Addressing Vulnerabilities in the New Normal here today.

The task force’s report was made following the tabling of the white paper - “Towards the Sustainability of Felda” in parliament in April last year.

In July, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin directed for the establishment of a special task force to find the best solution to ensure the financial sustainability and viability of Felda.

“Several suggestions have been made (in the report), but the most important thing is resolving several short-term issues, specifically Felda’s cash flow and ensuring that it becomes a sustainable organisation,” he said, adding that it was important to look at Felda’s new model to address these issues.-Bernama