Special task force to resolve land title issues in kulai chinese villages: MB

KULAI: The Johor government will set up a special task force to resolve issues related to land titles in Chinese villages here, in the near future.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the state government is committed to solving the problem, which has existed for over 30 years, in phases.

“There are many squatters in the Chinese villages here. They have applied for land titles but were unsuccessful.

“Under my administration, we are committed to solving this problem in phases,” he told reporters, after a get-together with the Kulai Chinese community at the Impiana Senai Hotel last night.

Also present were MCA president, Datuk Seri Dr Wee ka Siong, Barisan Nasional candidate for Kulai parliamentary seat; Chua Jian Boon; and state Housing and Local Government committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

Speaking at the event, Onn Hafiz reiterated his commitment and assurance to solve the problem.

“If you trust me and my team, we will do our best to solve the problem that has been there for 30 to 40 years.

“Give me a chance to solve it. This is a problem that my government inherited, but if we work together, we will be able to resolve it,” he said. - Bernama