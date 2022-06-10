Special team to process online passport applications in Klang Valley

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department will set up a special team comprising Immigration officers from several states to process and approve online passport applications and renewals in the Klang Valley.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the move was among the improvements implemented to overcome congestion due to the sharp increase in applications and renewals of Malaysian International Passport.

He said the officers would be stationed at the Immigration offices in the Klang Valley next week after its implementation in Johor Bahru recently showed effectiveness in speeding up the process, thus reducing congestion at immigration offices and counters.

“It seems that it has succeeded and the formula (in Johor Bahru) will be used for the Klang Valley,” he said in a press conference here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the Immigration Department was in the midst of gathering officers from several states to join the team in the Klang Valley. — Bernama