Special Umno MT meeting tonight on GE15

KEPALA BATAS: A special Umno Supreme Council (MT) meeting is scheduled to be held tonight to discuss preparations for the 15th general election (GE15) should it be held soon.

Umno MT member, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said apart from that, the meeting will also discuss matters raised including questions on floods.

“Our (Umno MT meeting) will not discuss the dissolution (of Parliament) as the power rests on two persons namely the Prime Minister to seek the consent of the Yang diPertuan Agong, and it depends on both of them.

“I also have no information on whether it has been presented or not ...so I can not jump the gun. Tonight is more on preparation should the general election be held at any moment as well as matters raised including floods,” he told reporters here today.

Reezal Merican who is also Kepala Batas MP said when asked to comment on a media report today which said Umno would be holding a special Umno MT meeting due to the impending dissolution of Parliament.

Earlier, Reezal Merican who is Housing and Local Government Minister attended a Kepala Batas Parliamentary Constituency Prophet Mohamad’s birthday celebration at Abdullah Fahim Mosque and presented a contribution of RM10,000 each of 37 mosques and RM2,000 to each of the 76 surau in Kepala Batas. - Bernama