GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested a man who is suspected to be not a mere drug dealer but also a drug specialist capable of producing various types of drugs.

In a raid on a house at Taman Permai, Bukit Mertajam here last Wednesday, police also seized assorted types of drugs valued at a little over RM1 million.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Roslee Chik today said a two-week intelligence and investigation findings led to the arrest of the man.

Further checks on the man’s rented house yielded 15.3kg of syabu, 12,650 ecstasy pills, 78.6g of heroin worth RM1,143,550 and a machine believed to have been used for processing of the ecstasy pills, he told a media conference here today.

Roslee said the man was believed to have processed the pills himself before selling it at entertainment centres around the state since last year.

Police also believed that the man, who has nine prior records related to drugs, was working alone and had moved from place to place to avoid the authorities, he said.

Roslee said following the arrest, police also seized a car, an Audi A6 valued at RM80,000.

The man, who was also tested positive for drugs, has been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Roslee said 580 individuals, including 308 drug addicts, were detained during the statewide operation dubbed “Ops Ice Breaker”, which was carried out from July 29 until yesterday.

He said the large-scale operation was launched simultaneously across the country to clean up areas identified as drug dens.

“Between January and last Saturday, the Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department had arrested 8,112 people including 272 foreigners after they were tested positive for drugs, drug trafficking and drug possession and seized more than RM10 million worth of the illegal substances,“ he said. — Bernama