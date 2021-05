BATU PAHAT: A specialist doctor was killed in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 2, Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat this morning.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the crash happened around 9am involved a Porche Coupe driven by the 50-year-old victim, Dr Noor Zairul Muhamad, who is an Anaesthesiology & Critical Care doctor at a private hospital and a Toyota Vellfire.

He said based on initial investigation, the victim was driving alone from Batu Pahat towards Sri Gading before he lost control and crashed into a lamp post on the road divider.

“The car then skidded into the opposite lane and collided with the Toyota Vellfire driven by a 31-year-old man. The victim suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The other man sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to Pantai Batu Pahat hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

The body of the victim was sent to the Forensics Unit of Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for an autopsy, Ismail said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Penggaram Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Assistant Superintendent Saifulle Idris, said 16 firemen including one unit of Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle were despatched to the scene to extricate the body from the vehicle. — Bernama