Specify areas for compulsory use of face mask: MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is urged to clearly specify the public areas that are categorised as compulsory zones to wear face masks effective Aug 1.

The matter was brought up by Dr Lee Boon Chye (PH-Gopeng) to ensure the public would not be confused or unclear of the directive as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on July 23.

“I welcome the mandatory face mask policy in public places, but it must be clear and easy to follow. The places where people are needed to wear a face mask must be clear and specific,” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Previously, Ismail had said the use of face masks in congested places or areas of public focus and on public transportation will be made compulsory beginning Aug 1.

Lee, a former deputy health minister, also asked the government to clarify on the status of free pneumococcal vaccination which was supposed to be implemented in June, specifically for babies born from Jan 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, today’s debate also touched on the issues of the Jawi script, which among others, urged the government not to be cowed but to take stern action against individuals who belittled and insulted the writing.

Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) said there were people who belittled and insulted on social media the effort to uphold Jawi script when the government declared Friday as Jawi Day.

He said those who rejected and belittled Jawi writing should realise that the writing is recognised in the federal constitution through the National Language Act 1963/67.

“The act stated that the script of the national language shall be the Rumi script, provided that it did not prohibit the use of the Malay script, more commonly known as the Jawi script,” he said.

Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) echoed the sentiment and urged the government not to entertain those quarters who questioned the efforts to alleviate the Jawi script via Jawi Day which was fixed on every Friday.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama