KOTA KINABALU: Spectators including members of the media who witnessed the launch of the Fifth Division Infantry and 13th Infantry Brigade at Lok Kawi Camp near here this morning did not expect the demonstration to end in a tragedy which took the life of a commando.

As announced by the master of ceremony, the gimmick saw a clash between a group of terrorists with the armed forces using life bullets as the last item in the event to show security forces defeating a terrorist group.

All of them were wearing bullet-proof vest while acting in the demonstration.

A member of 11th Regiment special unit, Major Mohd Zahir Armaya played the role of the terrorist head.

The Bernama reporter covering the event saw Mohd Zahir firing a shot from a pistol at an army officer, causing him to fall in his knees in pain.

After that, the officer stood up and fired a shot using a pistol at Mohd Zahir who has a red liquid bottle target on back of his bullet vest.

The shot caused Mohd Zahir to fall and two army personnel then pulled him to the side of the parade field.

Mohd Zahir appeared unconscious and was believed to have sustained serious injuries.

An army medical team at the ceremony later gave him first aid before sending the victim to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Mohd Zahir was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 9.20am. — Bernama