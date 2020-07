KUALA LUMPUR: In order to revive and maintain the competitiveness of the Malaysian economy post-Covid-19, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the people to “spend for Malaysia”.

He said consumers should ensure that their spending is value for money, including by buying quality local products

“Spending can increase the multiplier effect on the economy, create job opportunities and subsequently boost the people’s income,” he said when launching the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Suria KLCC here today.

Muhyiddin said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult and challenging moment for Malaysia and has forced almost all countries to impose lockdowns and close their economic sectors, in what has been billed as “The Great Lockdown”. — Bernama