Spike in Covid cases a cause for concern

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) views the worsening spread of Covid-19 nationwide with great concern, especially in Sabah and Kedah.

Its president, Prof Datuk M. Subramaniam, said the astronomical increase in both states necessitates the need for a targeted enhanced movement control order (Temco) in multiple red zones.

“At such a critical time, the public in Temco areas and other affected states need enhanced communication, briefing and support.

“At the same instance, the need for increased Covid-19 testing capabilities, bed strength, quarantine centres, ventilators, PPE (personal protective equpiment) and associated manpower should be escalated at lightning speed,” he said.

Subramaniam added supplies most certainly will be outstripped by demand in a very short period of time.

He said in Sabah, with vast land areas, cities and towns spread over hundreds of kilometres, porous borders with neighbouring countries and the problem of large numbers of undocumented immigrants, existing problems are multiplied many fold.

Now was the time to decentralise communication channels, ensure each state takes ownership of the outbreak and is able to act independently with speed in their own jurisdictions.

Subramaniam said MMA suggested the setting up of a State Crisis Command centre to coordinate all activities and ensure needs of the state are met on all fronts.

Efforts by NGOs and the public should also be coordinated to assist state efforts. – by Rajvinder Singh

