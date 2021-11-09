Spike in online fraud cases in Negeri Sembilan, involving RM20.9 mln losses

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has recorded an increase in online fraud cases, up to 2,330 cases (44.3 percent) from January to October this year compared with 1,333 cases reported in the same period last year.

State police chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, said that the number contributed 86 percent of total commercial crime cases, involving losses of RM20.9 million, compared with over RM18.8 million recorded last year.

“Cases include online purchases (e-commerce), Macau scam, love scam, non-existent loans as well as employment scam,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, he said that a total of 830 individuals were detained and believed to be involved as mule bank account holders with 285 individuals charged in the courts.

Mohamad also said that personal details of mule account holders who were detained and subsequently charged in court would be listed in the criminal record, thus affecting their day-to-day affairs, as well as their chances of getting a job in the future.

Meanwhile, he said that the police had also intensified online fraud prevention programmes in all districts statewide, to provide exposure to the public so that they would not fall victim to these syndicates.

The public can also check on the status of bank accounts and telephone numbers given by the scammers to see if they are blacklisted with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) special website at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or contact CCID Infoline at 013-211 1222. — Bernama