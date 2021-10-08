Spirit of Keluarga Malaysia helps stabilise prices of chicken, eggs - KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: Poultry and eggs industry players have agreed on a reasonable margin in determining the current retail prices of chicken and eggs in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

In a statement, the ministry said it has obtained cooperation from every player in the industry to review their costs and profits at each stage of the supply chain.

It said the data and trend of chicken prices issued by the ministry’s National Product Price Division showed that the national average price of cleaned standard chicken has been around RM8.70 per kg since mid-September compared to RM10 per kg recorded two weeks earlier.

In fact, during routine inspections on Monday, only two out of 560 premises were found selling the chicken at a price above RM9.50 per kg.

Meanwhile, it said the national average price of 30 Grade A eggs is RM13.20, Grade B RM12.40 and Grade C RM11.80 but 162 out of 418 premises were found were selling the eggs above the national average price.

“Nevertheless, the ministry is confident that the cooperation from all quarters in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia will create a balanced and controlled environment at every stage of the supply and retail chain which is hoped to continue to persist,” the statement read.

It said a total of 1,000 price monitoring officers and 2,200 enforcement officers have been mobilised to monitor and carry out inspections at the retail, wholesale and manufacturing stages on daily basis to ensure adequate supply and reasonable prices of goods.

“Consumers are also advised to wisely plan their expenditure by making comparisons and only buy the goods from premises offering the most reasonable prices,” it added.- Bernama