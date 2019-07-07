Spirit of unity must begin with schools: Sultan of Johor

JOHOR BARU: The spirit of unity must begin in schools, in line with the efforts to instill harmony among people of various races, said Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix).

He said the education system played an important role in creating unity among the people who are from different races in the country.

“The spirit of unity must begin from schools, with stress given to the subject History, to strengthen the identity of the people.

“The education system plays an important role as a catalyst for racial unity in the country,” he said in a statement which was uploaded on his official Facebook account Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar here today.

Earlier, he granted an audience to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik at Istana Bukit Pelangi here.

The approximately-one hour meeting also saw Maszlee getting the Sultan’s views on the direction of the national education system.

Sultan Johor also stressed the importance of mastering the English Language among schoolchildren, without neglecting Bahasa Melayu.

“Similarly, Mandarin and Tamil should also be learnt and mastered.

“The ability to master several languages is not only a good thing, but it will also foster closer ties among the races,” he said. — Bernama