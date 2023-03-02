SplashMania water park to open in Gamuda Cove on Monday

BANTING: The 16-acre (6.47-hectare) SplashMania water theme park, built by Gamuda Land in Gamuda Cove here, will open its doors to the public on Monday (Feb 6).

Its operations head, Suresh V Kumaran said the water park, offering 39 attractions including 24 water slides, can accommodate a total of 4,000 visitors at a time.

He said among the must-try attractions is the ‘Wild Rush’ water slide which plunges into a 2.74 metre (m)-deep pool.

“Apart from this, we also have the ‘Shaka Waka’, a 78-m-long multimedia and audio water slide that is fitted with various coloured LED lights as well as another slide called ‘Atlantis VR’, which requires visitors to wear a virtual reality (VR) device while going down the slide. This attraction is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“All the attractions here have children’s versions too so that they (children) can also have the same experience as the adults,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the recreation centre also features ‘Amazonia Ship’, an attraction comprising three floors with a height of 180 m and equipped with two 45-degree-angled slides and a restaurant.

Apart from this, Suresh said the water park also has a 400 m-long river ride to give a different experience to visitors besides offering them a wave area and jacuzzi.

Suresh said promotional tickets go on sale at RM79 for adults and RM63 for children from Feb 6 to March 31.

He also said that after the promotional period, tickets will be priced at RM125 (adults) and RM95 (children), whereas entry will be free for children under the height of 0.9 m.

“We want everyone, whether adults or children, to spend time here at the water park with all the interesting attractions,” he added. - Bernama