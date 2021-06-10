SPM 2020: over 1,000 MRSM students score 9As

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,098 students of the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) scored 9As (A+, A and A-) in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination, an increase compared to 761 students in 2019.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said of the total, 22 students obtained A+ in all subjects.

He said 8,095 candidates from 53 MRSM nationwide had sat for the examination and all schools recorded 100 percent pass in all subjects.

“SPM 2020 for MRSM recorded an Average College Grade (GPM) index of 2.359, an improvement compared to SPM 2019 (2.538) and SPM 2018 (2.458),” he said in a statement today.

According to him, eight MRSM showed excellent performance with a GPM of less than 2.0, namely Tun Ghafar Baba; Langkawi; Taiping; Alor Gajah; Kuala Kubu Bharu; Johor Bahru; Kuantan and Pengkalan Hulu.

“Mara will remain committed to improving MRSM students’ academic performance through various initiatives, among others to set subject packages by focusing on students’ mastery in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM),” he added. — Bernama