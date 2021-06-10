SPM 2020 records improvement in Higher Order Thinking Skills

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 88.17 percent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 candidates have mastered the minimum level of the Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), an increase from 86.70 percent candidates recorded in SPM 2019.

According to the SPM 2020 result analysis report issued by the Education Ministry, a total of 19.36 percent of candidates were categorised as excellent, potential (31.75 percent) and good (48.89 percent).

HOTS was introduced in the SPM examination in 2014 to test the candidates’ capability to apply knowledge in a new situation, to analyse, evaluate and innovate when answering their examination questions.

Based on the analysis, a total of 52.05 percent of candidates mastered the skill to evaluate; innovate (48.22 percent); apply (42.26 percent) and analyse (38.68 percent).

Meanwhile, the MOE said a total of 9,411 candidates or 2.46 percent out of the total 381,894 SPM 2020 candidates obtained grade A in all subject, compared to 8,876 candidates (2.28 percent) in the previous year.

A total of 78,731 candidates or 20.62 percent obtained at least honours results in SPM 2020 compared to 77,038 candidates (19.78 percent) in 2019, while 146,447 candidates (38.35 percent) obtained at least a pass in all subject compared to 147,738 candidates (37.93 percent) the previous year.

The percentage of candidates who are eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate, namely by obtaining at least a pass in Bahasa Melayu and History, also increased by 1.96 percent to 88.68 percent from 86.72 percent in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic had caused the SPM 2020 examination to be rescheduled three times from the original date of between Oct 5 and Nov 19, 2020.

The examination was finally held from Feb 22 until March 25, 2021. For candidates who tested positive for Covid-19 or had to undergo quarantine, they were allowed to sit for the examination in the second session from April 6 to 23. — Bernama