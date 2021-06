JOHOR BAHRU: The self-study module, created by a science teacher to help students who were unable to follow online sessions of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR), has borne fruit with 22 out of 29 students scoring A in the subject.

Norfarahana Amir, a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Agama Jawahir Al-Ulum in Batu Pahat, used her own budget to prepare the interesting module for her students, who sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 as the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fondly known as Cikgu Nana, the 37-year-old teacher said that it was her responsibility to prepare an effective module for her students, as not many of them were able to follow the online sessions.

“There were a few students who did not own smart mobile phones at home, so I prepared this module and printed it for them. Alhamdulillah, 22 of them obtained an A in Science when the results were announced.

“The module I created was a collection of SPM examination questions from the previous years, as well as questions shared by other teachers via a ‘Cikgu Sains Kreatif Tingkatan 4 and 5’ group in the Telegram application,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

She said that the module created was customised according to the student’s performance level, together with having discussion sessions with students each time they complete their homework.

At the same time, Norfarahana, who has been serving for 12 years in the religious school, also approached the students after school hours and advised them to continue studying.

“By getting closer to the students, I can find out about the problems they are facing, and to some extent, help them if I can,” she said.

While conducting the PdPR sessions, she often encouraged and advised the students to continue to study hard to excel in their examination.

The mother of four is also very proud that her school is placed among the top five schools in Batu Pahat district, based on the achievements in SPM 2020. -Bernama