SPM 2021: 55.29% of candidates obtain at least a pass in all subjects

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 55.29 per cent or 211,334 candidates of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination obtained at least a pass in all the subjects that they sat for.

In Kuala Lumpur, a total of 13,761 or 87.88 per cent of candidates are eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate, and 11 candidates obtained straight A+’s while 475 candidates or 3.03 per cent obtained a minimum of A- in all subjects.

Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Education Department director Norhayati Ab Wahab said the Average Grade (GPN) for the federal territory was 4.81 points.

In Johor, a total of 30 candidates obtained straight A+’s, the highest number of candidates to obtain the grade in all subjects nationwide.

Johor State Education Department director Md Said Md Daimon said a total of 1,122 of the state’s candidates managed to score the excellent minimum A- grade (A+, A and A-) in all subjects while 53 schools achieved 100 per cent passes.

In Perak, the Learning Sector deputy education director Rahimah Mohamed said a total of 787 out of 28,817 candidates in the state managed to score excellent results in all subjects, with 17 candidates obtaining straight A+’s.

In Kelantan, district education offices planning and management sector deputy director, Mohamad Ab Wahab said six Kelantan candidates obtained straight A+’s while 213 candidates scored at least A- in all subjects.

He said the state recorded a GPN of 5.10 while out of 51 schools that recorded a GPS (School Average Grade) that exceeded the GPN, Sekolah Menengah Sains Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra obtained the best GPS at 1.95.

In Pahang, state Education Department director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman said a total of 15,039 out of 17, 528 registered candidates were eligible to receive the SPM certificate, with 300 of them passing with flying colours, obtaining straight A’s.

He said 24 Orang Asli candidates also excelled in the exam with at least 5As.

Negeri Sembilan Education Department director Datuk Md Fiah Md Jamin said a total of 512 out of 14,868 candidates scored in all subjects and 10 candidates in seven schools managed to get A+ in all subjects.

“Negeri Sembilan recorded a GPN with 4.62 points showing a slight decrease of 0.12 points compared to 4.5 in 2020,“ he said at a press conference to announce the state-level SPM 2021 results at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) King George V here today.

In Kedah, state Education Department director Rozaini Ahmad said a total of 383 or 1.52 per cent of government school candidates managed to score A- for all subjects, while 10 candidates scored straight A+’s in all subjects, adding that the state’s GPN was 5.14.

Terengganu State Education Department director Abdul Muie Ngah said a total of 321 students obtained A (A-, A, A+) in all subjects and seven candidates scored A+ in all subjects, adding that the state GPN was 4.72.

When announcing the SPM results for Sabah at SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu, state Education Department director Tah Nia Jaman said 253 candidates excelled by obtaining A (A+, A and A-) while GPN was 5.35, adding that 89.76 per cent of candidates were eligible to receive the SPM certificate.

A total of 22 schools in Penang achieved 100 per cent passes with all candidates eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate while 17 candidates scored A+ in all subjects, said district education offices planning and management sector deputy director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan.

Wan Sajiri said SMK Bukit Jambul recorded 100 per cent passes and a GPS of 1.83, adding that the school has been selected as the best school in the state.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, state Education Department director Naharudden Othman said the state’s GPN was 4.99 with 88.35 per cent of 3,115 candidates eligible to receive the SPM certificate of which 39 candidates scored the A grades (A+, A and A-) in all subjects and two candidates scored straight A+’s.

Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said a total of 29,166 or 88.29 per cent of candidates were eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate of which 12 candidates managed to score A+ in all subjects, adding that the state’s GPN was 5.17.

According to Selangor State Education Department director Rohayati Abd Hamed out of 74,519 SPM 2021 candidates, a total of 1,803 candidates managed to achieve excellent results.

In Malacca a total of 257 or 2.30 per cent of the 13,251 candidates scored the A grades (A+, A and A-) while 10,197 candidates (91.3 per cent) were eligible to receive the SPM certificate, said district education offices planning and management sector deputy director Rosni Leman. — Bernama