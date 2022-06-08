SPM 2021 assessors, invigilators’ allowance payment starts Thursday: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin has instructed that the allowance for assessors and invigilators for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination be paid from tomorrow (June 9).

Radzi said that he had received information that the payment of the allowance had not been received by the teachers involved.

“I have instructed the Examination Board to look into this matter and make payments to the teachers involved immediately.

“We are working so that the payment is made starting tomorrow,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today. — Bernama