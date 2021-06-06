SPM 2021 exam will be held in 2022

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination will be held next year, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced today.

He said the oral and practical science tests for SPM 2021 would be held in February 2022 while the written examination in March 2022.

Radzi said the Ministry of Education (KPM) made the decision after taking into account the current situation and challenges that SPM 2021 candidates have to go through.

“KPM’s experience in managing SPM 2020 allows us to move the period or date of the 2021 examination to 2022 and we are confident that all processes related to SPM 2021 will be able to run smoothly as was successfully implemented for SPM 2020,“ he said in a virtual press conference on the operation of schools.-Bernama

