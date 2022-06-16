SPM 2021 results analysis involves only 392,837 registered candidates: Examination board

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 392,837 out of 407,097 candidates registered for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2021 examination were taken into account for the examination’s results analysis, the Malaysian Examinations Board (MEB) said.

MEB, in a statement today, clarified that the 392,837 candidates were those who registered for the first time and registered for at least six subjects.

It said of the total, 382,156 or 97.28 per cent of school candidates and private candidates sat for the examination.

“The number of absent candidates was 9,037 (2.30 per cent) involving candidates from MOE (Ministry of Education) schools, government agency schools, state religious secondary schools, private schools and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat schools, while 1,644 or 0.42 per cent were private candidates.

“The MEB hopes this clarification will give a true picture of the number of candidates who did not sit for the SPM 2021 examination,” the statement read. — Bernama