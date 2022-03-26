SPM 2021 second session to be held April 5 - May 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The second examination session for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 will be held from April 5 to May 19, the Education Ministry (MOE) said in a statement today.

This session is for SPM candidates to sit for the oral and listening tests for Bahasa Melayu and English subjects, as well as practical and written tests for science.

The MOE said the SPM 2021 second session examination is for candidates who were unable to sit for the tests held from Feb 8 to March 29.

“The candidates involved were those who tested positive for COVID-19, who were undergoing quarantine as directed by the Health Ministry, flood-affected victims as well as special cases approved by the Examination Director.

“The Examination Board would like to remind all candidates involved in the second session of SPM 2021 to check, confirm, and print the Examination Registration Statement which contains the designated examination centre information, date, time, code and examination papers from April 1, 2022,“ the statement said.

The statement also said that all relevant information can be accessed via the link https://elp.moe.gov.my or through the e-Lembaga Peperiksaan mobile application which can be downloaded through Google Play Store on April 1.

MOE would also like to remind candidates to bring along all relevant identity documents and printed Examination Registration Statement to the examination centre. - Bernama