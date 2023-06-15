SPM 2022: Candidates not eligible to get certificate can resit failed subjects

TUMPAT: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has advised Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 candidates who are not eligible to receive a certificate to resit the subjects they failed to improve their results.

“Don’t worry if you haven’t qualified, you can resit for the SPM examination at any time,” she said when asked to comment on the future of candidates who did not receive a certificate.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said there was an overall improvement in the SPM 2022 results as the number of those eligible to get a certificate increased to 91.6 per cent.

“It has exceeded 90 per cent for the very first time. Only 8.4 per cent are not eligible to get the certificate,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the Ministry of Education (KPM) was examining the full report and would share the actual number of absentees during the SPM 2022 examination.

“It is being looked into because many people want to know why they (candidates) did not attend (the examinations) as the reasons are not the same for every state,“ she said. - Bernama