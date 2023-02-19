SPM 2022 exam starts Monday, involves 403,637 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 403,637 candidates will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 written tests from tomorrow (Feb 20) to March 15, involving 3,355 examination centres nationwide.

The Education Ministry, in a statement today, said about 131,318 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the smooth running of the SPM examinations.

“All candidates are reminded to refer to the examination timetable to obtain information on the date, time, code and examination papers as well as instructions that must be adhered to during the examination.”

“Candidates were also reminded to bring identification documents and their examination registration statement to the examination centres,” the statement added.

The ministry also reminded candidates to adhere to the standard operating procedures and set regulations to ensure smooth conduct of the 2022 SPM examination. - Bernama