SPM 2023 to take place from Dec 5 to March 7, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination is scheduled to take place from Dec 5 this year until March 7, 2024.

The Education Ministry, in a post on Facebook today, said the Science practical tests will be held from Dec 5 to 7, followed by the Bahasa Melayu oral test from Jan 8 to 11 and the English language oral test from Jan 17 to 23.

It said that the listening tests for both Bahasa Melayu and English language will be held on Jan 29.

The written tests are scheduled for Jan 30 to March 7.

“The SPM 2023 examination timetable takes into account all aspects, including the number of school days as well as federal and state public holidays.

“Please visit the Malaysian Examination Syndicate’s website at http://lp.moe.gov.my for more information and to download the SPM 2023 timetable,” it said. -Bernama