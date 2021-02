KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-year-old who will be sitting for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, was charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court with committing gang robbery on a barista at a bus stop, last month.

The teenager who was unrepresented, claimed trial before magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.

He was charged with another person still at large with robbing Muhammad Haris Mohamad Fauzi, 19, of his smartphone and backpack containing the victim’s personal items at Express Bus Stop, Greenwood, near here, at 6.36am on Jan 20.

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The court set bail at RM2,500 with one surety and fixed March 24 for case mention and to appoint a lawyer.

The deputy public prosecutor at today’s proceeding was Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria. -Bernama