SPM candidate detained for drug offence in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate has been arrested for alleged drug peddling during a raid dubbed “Ops Tapis” carried out in Taman Panji, Jalan Panji, here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested at 3.30pm after trying to flee during the raid.

“But the suspect was later apprehended and during inspection, the youth handed over a plastic packet containing substances believed to be syabu, weighing 5.25g (RM787) plus nine aluminium foils to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Nasri said the suspect, a secondary school student and a candidate for SPM this year, was taken to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters for further investigation.

“The investigation also revealed that the suspect, who tested positive for drugs, was involved in a small-scale syabu peddling since early September in Kampung Makuao, Lahad Datu, after being influenced by a friend.

Apart from wanting to make easy money to ease the burden of his family, the suspect has no prior criminal record, Nasri said. — Bernama