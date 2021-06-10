SPM leavers can update UPUOnline application from June 15

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 leavers can update their applications for programmes at tertiary education institutions via UPUOnline starting from noon, June 15 until 5 pm, June 21.

The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), in a statement today, said applicants can update their applications made during the application phase, except for programmes in which they have been called for interviews or tests.

“The results of applications for Academic Session 2021/2022 is expected to be out in the third week of July,” the statement read.

In line with the update phase, the ministry, in collaboration with Universiti Malaya, will also organise the Jom Masuk IPT Virtual 2021 (JMIPT Virtual 2021) to ensure the delivery of information related to higher education is not affected although the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to MOHE, the programme involves participation from all public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, public skills training institutes, Malaysian Qualifications Agency, National Higher Education Fund Corporation and the ministry’s scholarship division.

The programme will be divided into two phases, namely Phase One from June 15 until 21 for SPM leavers, and Phase Two from Aug 8 to 12 for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia holders or its equivalent.

JMIPT Virtual 2021 provides 29 webinar slots, live-chat sessions as well as group and individual consultations by virtual exhibitors. — Bernama